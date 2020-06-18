OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is cancelling large indoor and outdoor events at municipal facilities until the end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the city says due to the current provincial COVID-19 restrictions, it is cancelling its regular summer recreation and cultural programming and many of its rental agreements.

All municipal facility rentals for indoor events of 100 or more people and outdoor events of 250 or more people will be cancelled for July.

The city will consider rentals of indoor space for up to 10 people on a case-by-case basis. Sports fields can be booked for events of up to 10 people, under the condition that sports teams and clubs follow the guidelines of their governing organizations.

The city says rental agreement holders for indoor events of 11 to 99 people and outdoor events of 11 to 249 people will be reminded that their event may be cancelled if the current Ontario COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings remain in place.

All existing arena bookings until August 3 have been cancelled. The following organizations may rebook ice time at select arenas in groups of 10 or less:

A national sport organization funded by Sport Canada or a member club of such an organization

A provincial sport or multi-sport organization recognized by the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture or a member club of such an organization

A professional sport league or a member club of such a league

The city plans to reopen some ice pads in July, based on demand.