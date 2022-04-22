Ottawa Bylaw seizes two spring chickens in Nepean
Ottawa Bylaw is reminding homeowners that livestock isn't allowed in urban and suburban neighbourhoods after finding a pair of chickens.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services tweeted out a picture of two baby chickens, saying they were found in Borden Farm area of Nepean on Thursday. Officers have been unable to locate the owner of the birds.
"The Animal Care and Control By-law prohibits livestock in urban and suburban areas," Bylaw said.
The reasons livestock are prohibited in urban and suburban areas include noise and odour, animal and other waste disposal and the attraction of predators, including coyotes, the city said.
The two chickens have been taken in by an animal sanctuary.
Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells CTV News Ottawa no bylaw charges have been issued because officers were unable to identify the owner of the birds.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery to Ukraine
Canada has given M777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine, fulfilling a pledge to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Hundreds march to reduce fossil fuel reliance for Montreal Earth Day after scientists warn of climate change catastrophe
Montrealers called on world leaders to move away from fossil fuels during a march to mark International Earth Day Friday.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
North Bay technology site will support electric vehicle development
On Friday, the province announced North Bay as the location of the province's seventh Regional Technology Development Site.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
London
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Kitchener
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener resident celebrates 1,000 games with NHL
Drayton, Ont. native Scott Cherrey said his goal when he started his career as an official was just to “work a [Kitchener] Rangers game on a Friday night.”
Calgary
-
Spring snow in Calgary: Stoney Trail reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Eastbound Stoney Trail was closed for several hours on Friday due to a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
Cochrane boy celebrates 5th birthday in hospital with chest tube after contracting COVID
A Cochrane family had their life turned upside down post-COVID-19 as their young son, too young to be vaccinated, battles the fallout in hospital nearly two months later.
-
Reducing wait times for eye surgeries: Alberta to use chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton, Calgary
The province says Alberta Health Services will be using chartered surgical facilities in Edmonton and Calgary to provide 35,000 cataract and other eye procedures this coming year, 25 per cent more than last year.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Red Earth Cree Nation is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the search for a missing boy.
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman has died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
Byelection kicks off in Vancouver-Quilchena with advance voting
Advance polling got underway in Vancouver Friday as BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is looking to secure a seat in the legislature.
-
'In the critical zone': Nanaimo man ramps up hunger strike, stops taking fluids, to protest old-growth logging
A Nanaimo, B.C., man says he's putting his life on the line as he abstains from food and liquids to protest old-growth logging in the province.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.