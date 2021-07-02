OTTAWA -- Fireworks and noise complaints kept Ottawa Bylaw Services officers busy on Canada Day.

Officers also spent the July 1 holiday educating the public on the new rules for indoor and outdoor gatherings in parks and at private residences under Step 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Bylaw received 244 requests for service on July 1, including 88 for noise complaints, 75 for fireworks being discharged and 16 requests for service relating to COVID-19 Provincial Orders. There were also 55 requests for service for animals.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) says only six tickets were issued on Canada Day – three charges for infractions under the Noise Bylaw and three charges under the Parks and Facilities Bylaw.

"BLRS received 16 requests for service for issues relating to the Provincial Orders. As a result, two verbal warnings were issued for indoor gatherings exceeding five people," said Jennifer Therkelsen, Acting Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

"With the change in regulations on June 30, when the province entered Step 2 of the Ontario Reopening Plan, BLRS enforcement focused mainly on educating the public."

As of June 30, indoor gatherings of up to five people are permitted, while outdoor gatherings are capped at a maximum of 25 people.

Therkelsen says officers were present at beaches and parks across the city on Canada Day, including Mooney's Bay.

"Where a large number of residents had decided to spend Canada Day. As always, the first goal of BLRS' officers is to provide education," said Therkelsen. "Officers interacted with hundreds of residents to remind them about the importance of following the Provincial Orders that are in place for their safety."

Ottawa Bylaw says calls for service were down 21 per cent on Canada Day this year compared to July 1, 2020.

Here is a breakdown on the calls for service.

Noise: 88 calls

88 calls Fireworks: 75 calls

75 calls Animals: 56 calls

56 calls Provincial Enforcement: 16 calls

16 calls Parks: Nine calls

Ottawa Bylaw Services says due to call volume on Canada Day, several requests for service remain open and subject to follow up, where warnings or charges could be laid.