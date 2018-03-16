

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police and Bylaw Services could be an uninvited visitor to your St. Patrick’s Day party this weekend.

Ottawa Bylaw tweeted out this week that “we are aware of several large house parties planned for St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday.”

The city says extra bylaw officers will be on the road and working closely with Ottawa Police.

Bylaw is reminding people to respect Ottawa’s Noise By-Law. It states operating musical instruments, radios, TVs, stereos and similar devices between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. (9 a.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday and statutory holidays) is against the law.