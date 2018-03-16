Ottawa Bylaw, Police prepare for St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day; Toronto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 3:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 3:45AM EDT
Ottawa Police and Bylaw Services could be an uninvited visitor to your St. Patrick’s Day party this weekend.
Ottawa Bylaw tweeted out this week that “we are aware of several large house parties planned for St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday.”
The city says extra bylaw officers will be on the road and working closely with Ottawa Police.
Bylaw is reminding people to respect Ottawa’s Noise By-Law. It states operating musical instruments, radios, TVs, stereos and similar devices between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. (9 a.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. on Sunday and statutory holidays) is against the law.
We are aware of several large house parties planned for #StPatricksDay on Saturday.— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) March 14, 2018
We will have extra officers on the road & are working closely with @OttawaPolice
Enjoy St. Paddy's Day, but don't forget to respect your neighbours!
Learn more: https://t.co/wxwfY82oUX#ottnews pic.twitter.com/tnh38sL080