OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers have issued over 300 warnings and seven tickets in five days for illegal parking at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena.

CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA have received complaints from motorists about Ottawa Bylaw issuing tickets and warnings to people parking at the assessment centre across the street from Carleton University.

In a statement, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says it enforces the areas around the Brewer Assessment Centre and other testing sites on a complaint basis.

Director Roger Chapman says in recent days, officers have noted a slate of issues at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, including:

Individuals moving barricades in order to park, blocking in other vehicles and preventing them from leaving

Vehicles parked outside of marked parking spots, restricting access to the site and limiting turning capability for other vehicles

Vehicles blocking nearby intersections

Vehicles parked so close to entrances of the site that emergency vehicles cannot access the area

The City of Ottawa has installed signage on site and near local roads to ensure that residents are aware of the parking options and do not receive a ticket.

BLRS has officers on site during operating hours to help direct traffic to appropriate parking spaces so that tickets do not have to be issued. (2/2) #OttCity — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 23, 2020

Chapman says officers have been working closely with those visiting the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, giving residents the opportunity to move vehicles whenever possible.

Chapman adds tickets have been issued in cases where the officer was not able to find the owner of the vehicle.

"Warnings have also been issued in place of charges as a courtesy reminder to motorists."

Free overflow parking is located near the Brewer Park ball diamonds and the Carleton University P5 lot across Bronson Avenue.