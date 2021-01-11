OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw says officers issued "close to 500 verbal warnings" this past weekend for violations of the COVID-19 protocols at outdoor amenities such as skating rinks and toboggan hills.

In a tweet on Monday, Ottawa Bylaw said verbal warnings were issued for mask violations, failure to respect physical distancing and for playing hockey, which is also prohibited.

A class order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act came into effect in Ottawa on Friday, limiting capacity at outdoor amenities to 25 people. Physical distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn at all times within 15 metres (50 feet) of the edge of the ice surface. Masks are not mandatory while skating but are recommended.

The regulations also apply to gathering areas such as parking lots of outdoor recreational spaces and the top and bottom of toboggan hills and trialheads.

Owners and operators of outdoor recreational amenities must post capacity limit signage and two metre physical distancing signage, along with signs reminding people to wear masks at all times.

"It is imperative that residents follow the rules put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19," Ottawa Bylaw said on Twitter.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Ottawa for more information about the warnings that were issued.

The class order says, "While the risk of transmission of COVID-19, on average, is greater in indoor spaces compared to outdoors, the risk of transmission is elevated in outdoor spaces when there is crowding, close contact, prolonged exposure and forceful exhalation."

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan expressed frustration on Twitter, urging Ottawa Bylaw to start handing out fines.

When the class order was first announced last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the focus for enforcement would be on educating residents about the changing rules versus handing out fines.

"The principle here is we want to avoid crowding, even outdoors," Dr. Etches said. "We're not looking to be issuing tickets. We always start with our bylaw colleagues to make sure people understand because the rules change."