Ottawa businesses hurt by protest convoy can apply for $10,000
The federal government says businesses in Ottawa impacted by the weeks-long protest convoy can apply for up to $10,000 to offset their losses.
Mona Fortier, MP for Ottawa-Vanier and president of the Treasury Board, says the application portal launches March 15.
The government previously announced a $20-million investment to help businesses hurt by the convoy.
Fortier says small businesses have shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, but especially during the three weeks that anti-vaccine mandate protesters occupied the city's core.
She says the occupation forced many small businesses in downtown Ottawa to close or cut back their hours, which led to big revenue losses.
Fortier says businesses in Gatineau, Que., across the river from Ottawa, will also be eligible for government assistance if they suffered losses during the protest.
The funding will help with lost sales and other added costs due to the protest, such as hiring security or lost inventory that had to be thrown out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
