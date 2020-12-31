OTTAWA -- Ottawa and Ontario have both set new one-day records of new COVID-19 cases on the last day of 2020.

Public Health Ontario reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. The previous record for COVID-19 in Ottawa was 183 cases, set back on Oct. 8.

Across Ontario, 3,328 new cases of COVID-19 were reported – a one-day record for Ontario. There are 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel, 18 in York Region and 257 in Windsor-Essex.

Ontario is reporting 3,328 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 63,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel, 418 in York Region, 257 in Windsor-Essex County and 194 in Ottawa. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 31, 2020

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing

Public Health Ontario reported 63,900 tests were completed across Ontario over the previous 24 hours leading up to the reporting of Thursday's COVID-19 case numbers.

In Ottawa, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,689 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 29. A total 3,949 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

Ottawa's positivity rate was 2.5 per cent for the period Dec. 23-29.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 58 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 13 cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 10 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Six cases

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.