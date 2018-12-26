

CTV Ottawa





Brace for a post-Christmas dose of winter weather, Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday, with a wind chill near -14 C.

But on Thursday, the weather agency is calling for a possible period of freezing rain in the evening.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says Precipitation ahead of a low pressure system on Thursday evening is expected to begin as snow or freezing rain before changing over to rain as temperatures warm up significantly.

The weather agency is warning that travel could be impacted or become hazardous.

Freezing rain is expected to change to rain by early Friday morning, but may persist a bit longer in the Ottawa Valley.



Freezing rain warnings may need to be issued for this event.