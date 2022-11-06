Ottawa-born scientist on turning agricultural waste into plastic alternative called 'Grasstic'
Amanda Johnson is a nature-loving biochemist working to create a plastic alternative from crop leftovers.
"When you spend time in nature you develop a relationship and want to protect it," says Johnson, an eloquent and ardent PhD student in the Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia.
Johnson, a lifelong camper, hiker, nature lover and mother of two young children, who grew up in Ottawa and studied biochemistry at the University of Ottawa, is researching turning agricultural waste into an alternative to plastic.
She calls the product she developed, "Grasstic" - a bioplastic made from the residual stalks of crops like corn or wheat.
"It’s abundant agricultural waste and currently no-one is doing anything with it other than bailing it off the field or sometimes tilling it in," explains Johnson.
"I thought I’m going to play around with this in the lab and I did."
Johnson says she tried different formulation processes.
"And it was pretty amazing because I actually held this plastic in my hand thinking it looks like plastic, it feels like plastic. I knew I was onto something."
Ottawa-born, UBC PhD student in the Faculty of Forestry, Amanda Johnson, in the lab developing Grasstic. (Amanda Johnson and Daniela Camacho/submitted)
Johnson turned to her younger brother, David, for the name.
"He said, 'It’s made from grass, right?' I said, 'Yeah'. He said, 'call it Grasstic.'"
Grasstic stuck.
And 'fantastic' aspects of Grasstic were first learned when Johnson worked with grasses during her Masters.
"Grasses are made up of 20 per cent of the biopolymer called xylan and nothing is being done with it. It’s just a matter of getting it out of the plants and putting it into bioplastics," she says.
There are biodegradable plastic products out there but Johnson, committed to food sustainability, and conscious of food scarcity issues, wants to improve the options currently on the market.
"If you go to the store, you’ll be able to see biodegradable plastic bags that are made from plant polymers. The thing with these is that they’re made from corn, corn starch," says Johnson.
"When we start making packaging out of our food, we are going to run into problems with scarcity. We want to make them out of things that aren’t food."
The best uses for Grasstic, so far, are in packaging dry goods.
"Those films that you have on pastry products or dried goods boxes would be a perfect application for Grasstic."
Johnson demonstrates Grasstic being used to replace the plastic windows of pasta boxes and baked goods.
Those boxes then become totally biodegradable.
Johnson hosted a podcast about food, farming and sustainability and was motivated to get into the lab to create a new bioplastic when she learned the stats on plastics.
"Ninety per cent of the plastics we use, even the ones we put into the recycle bin, are never going to be recycled."
"They’re going to end up in an incinerator, or landfill, or worst-case scenario, contaminating our environment where they’ll stick around," says the research scientist.
Grasstic is now being tested for its rate of biodegradability.
"If you were to toss a Grasstic bag in your home compost, it would be completely gone in six weeks. If you sent it off to an industrial composting facility, it would be gone in four weeks," says the scientist.
"Currently, I'm testing how Grasstic biodegrades in the ocean. We are on day 95 of the experiment, and more than half of the Grasstic has biodegraded. So Grasstic is well on its way to being certified biodegradable.”
Amanda Johnson, biochemist and UBC PhD student, using agricultural waste to create bioplastic, Grasstic. (Amanda Johnson and Daniela Camacho/submitted)
Why we need plastic alternatives
"Nature has no way of breaking down plastic," Johnson says.
"Plastics break down into microscopic pieces called microplastics."
"Microplastics get into our water and our food. Scientists are only beginning to understand the problems they cause when ingested."
Plastics are made out of fossil fuels, which are a non-renewable resource.
"Huge amounts of plastic have accumulated in the ocean. Sea animals such as turtles and albatross mistake plastic for food and it kills them."
Food wrapped in Grasstic, showing the potential 'future uses' of the bioplastic made from wheat and corn stalks, developed by UBC PhD student Amanda Johnson. Johnson is from Ottawa and did her degree in biochemistry at UofO. (Amanda Johnson/submitted)
That reality drives Johnson’s work. Her time in the lab for Johnson is fuelled by a lifetime spent outdoors.
"I’ve been close to nature my entire life. Growing up, my siblings and I spent countless hours playing in the forest behind our Ottawa home. My dad would take us biking along the Rideau Canal. My mom went camping with us."
And while Johnson, who now calls Victoria, B.C. home, reflects on that Ottawa past, she and her husband, Greg, are looking to create a promising future for their four-year-old, Millie and 15-month old Ori.
"Now that I'm a mom I want my kids to have the same chance to connect with nature. And that makes me passionate about preserving the environment."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa-born scientist on turning agricultural waste into plastic alternative called 'Grasstic'
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union
Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018
Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union
Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Toronto breaks 63-year temperature record
Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.
-
Second day of protests plays out in Toronto as labour hearing on education worker strike continues
Education support workers continued a second day of protest in Toronto as the province’s labour board resumed a hearing on the government's application to deem the walkout illegal.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
The Montreal police service (SPVM) said it has opened an administrative investigation after officers were filmed detaining a Black man suspected of stealing his own vehicle and then being unable to release him because they misplaced the key to the handcuffs.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
Northern Ontario
-
Nogdawindamin hosts reconciliation walk
Heavy rain failed to dampen the resolve of those participating in Saturday’s Walking Together for Reconciliation event in Sault Ste. Marie. The event was put on by Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services with the walk aimed at addressing incidents of racism and discrimination in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
London
-
Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
-
Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated
It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
'It's been pretty tough': Winnipeg music store closing after decades in business
After decades in business, one of the city's largest music stores is playing its final song.
-
Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0
Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike
Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.
-
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
-
'It's Christmas starting Nov. 1': A Very Merry Market Craft Show sets up shop in Waterloo
It may still be early November, but one festive event isn't wasting any time.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
Charges downgraded in Saskatoon woman’s death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
-
Changes coming to waste bylaws: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city council approved a new waste bylaw, replacing the previous one written in 2004.
Edmonton
-
Ice District skating rink opens for the season
Ice District Plaza's public skating rink officially opened Saturday, with some Edmontonians saying the attraction will help make downtown even more of an entertainment destination.
-
Police respond to Oliver area for incident
A Saturday night incident in downtown Edmonton is under police investigation.
-
Tres Carnales Taqueria flunks AHS inspection for 'significant' pest infestation
A popular downtown destination for tacos and housemade guacamole failed a recent Alberta Health Services inspection after a pest infestation was uncovered.
Vancouver
-
Wind storm wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver, sending trees crashing down into homes and cars
Power has been restored for more than 80 per cent of BC Hydro customers after Friday’s extreme wind storm, the utility says – but crews will be working into the night to repair the "extensive damage."
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
Couple's claim for $299K in damages due to noisy neighbours dismissed by B.C. tribunal
A couple who said they had to sell their condo because of noisy upstairs neighbours has had their claim for $299,000 in damages dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Regina
-
'We knew something had to be done': Regina community members step-up with donations ahead of storm
With temperatures dropping and winter conditions rapidly approaching, donations of clothes and food for those in Regina with nowhere to go is becoming increasingly important.
-
Rain, snow and high winds forecasted for southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada warned residents in southern Saskatchewan to brace for rapidly changing weather ahead of the arrival of an ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.