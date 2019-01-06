

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It's been a historic night for one Ottawa-born actress at the Golden Globes.

Sandra Oh, originally from Nepean, has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her starring role in cat-and-mouse thriller Killing Eve. In the BBC America drama, she plays a British spy who is obsessed with killing an international assassin.

In her bilingual acceptance speech, Oh thanked her parents, who were in the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom to watch her historic win.

Oh is also co-hosting the event alongside Brooklyn 99's Andy Sanberg. Her time at the microphone is the first time a woman with Asian descent has hosted a major American awards show.

The emotion of the moment was not lost on Oh. During her opening monologue with Sanberg, Oh's voice wavered as she acknowledged the historic moment.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight becaus I wanted to be here to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh told the crowds. "Im not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."

Oh's win on Sunday is the actress' second Golden Globe award. She took home the prize for Best Actress in a supporting role for her role as Christina Yang in medical drama Grey's Anatomy.