Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way

Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.

Environment Canada says 15 cm of snow had fallen in Ottawa as of 6 a.m. A snowfall warning remains in effect, with the weather agency calling for another 2 to 4 cm to come this morning.

School buses are cancelled in the region. OC Transpo is warning of slow going on public transit, with "city-wide delays" expected. Environment Canada is warning of sudden reduced visibility due to blowing snow, and reminding people to adjust their driving accordingly.

The Ottawa airport departures page listed nearly 20 cancelled flights as of 8 a.m., many of them to Toronto. A handful of flights were cancelled Wednesday night as well as the storm hit southern Ontario.

The heavy snow will taper off this morning, although it may become mixed with freezing drizzle. But it will return this afternoon, Environment Canada says.

"Another round of snow, possibly mixed with ice pellets, will affect the area this afternoon and evening," the snowfall warning says.

Colder temperatures to stay until the weekend

The high temperature on Thursday is -10 C. The low will drop to -22 C overnight.

On Friday, expect a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of -10 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -10 C.

Expect things to warm up on Sunday, with a high of -2 C. There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries that day.