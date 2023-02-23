Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way

Homeowner clearing driveway of snow in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ron Binette on Unsplash) Homeowner clearing driveway of snow in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ron Binette on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Secret video captures alleged animal abuse at a B.C. slaughterhouse, a former MP says the feds are 'dragging their feet' on foreign election interference, and Google blocks news content for some Canadians in response to a government bill. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina