OTTAWA -- Ottawa's professional basketball team will hit the hardcourt for the first time in late July in St. Catharines.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has announced its seven teams will play in the CEBL Summer Series at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

The Ottawa BlackJacks and the six other teams will open training camps in St. Catharines on July 15, and a round robin competition will begin on July 25.

The CEBL says the timing of the Summer Series will be subject to the status of the province of Ontario's phased in reopening.

The BlackJacks will play each club once during the round robin portion of the tournament. The top six teams will be seeded for a tournament to crown the CEBL Champion, with the championship game set for August 9.

The 2020 CEBL season was scheduled to begin on May 7, with a 20 game season. The season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.