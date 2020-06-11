OTTAWA -- Two of the most successful basketball players in Canadian university history will be suiting up for Ottawa’s new professional basketball team.

The Ottawa BlackJacks announced the signing of Phil Scrubb and his brother Thomas Scrubb on Thursday.

The Scrubb brothers won five U Sports national championships with the Carleton Ravens from 2010 to 2015. Phil Scrubb was a three-time winner of the U Sports national player of the year, while Thomas Scrubb was national defensive player of the year in 2014 and 2015.

The BlackJacks also signed former Ravens guard Kaza Kajami-Keane. Kajami-Keane won two national titles with the Ravens.

The fourth signing announced on Thursday is former U Sports national player of the year Johnny Berhanemeskel, who played at the University of Ottawa.

Berhanemeskel graduated as the third highest scorer in OUA history, with 2,000 points.

The signings complete the training camp roster for the BlackJacks.