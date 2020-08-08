OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Blackjacks first season ended in the semi-finals.

The Edmonton Stingers beat the Blackjacks 88-75 in the semi-finals of the Canadian Elite Basketball League summer series in St. Catharines.

Gatineau's Oliver Hanlan had 17 points for the Blackjacks, while former uOttawa guard Johnny Berhanemeskel had 16 points and seven assists.

Edmonton will face Fraser Valley on Sunday for the CEBL Championship.

This was the inaugural season for the Blackjacks in the CEBL. Former Carleton Ravens head coach Dave Smart is the general manager for the Blackjacks, while former Ravens guard Osvaldo Jeanty is the head coach.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league was forced to cancel its regular season and playoffs and hold the summer series at one venue.