OTTAWA -- Dave Smart will not be returning as general manager of the Ottawa Blackjacks for next season.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced a new general manager will be in place after Smart's contract expires on Aug. 31.

In a statement, the CEBL said Smart's other commitments preclude him from entering into a second season with the club. Smart serves as director of basketball operations at Carleton University and as a coaching consultant to the Ottawa Senators.

"Based on all my responsibilities with family, my full-time job at Carleton, grassroots minor sport in the community and my time with the Senators, I don’t' have the available time to spend on being general manager of the Blackjacks at a level I would like to," said Smart.

Smart was named the head of basketball operations for the expansion Blackjacks last December. The Blackjacks posted a fourth-place finish in the CEBL Summer Series earlier this month.

The 2021 CEBL season is scheduled to begin in May.