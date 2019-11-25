

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





WIth one game under their belt, there are big plans for an all-transgender hockey team known as Team Trans. The team is comprised of more than a dozen players from both Canada and the United States. Ottawa-based forward Kat Ferguson says the goal includes promoting education, awareness, and acceptance of transgender and gender non-conforming athletes in sport. It's also about providing a safe and fun atmosphere for players of all backgrounds to pursue their passion without fear of slurs, discrimination or violence.

Ferguson says Team Trans is believed to be the first ice hockey team comprised entirely of transgender men, transgender women and gender non-conforming athletes. The players connected through social media and began laying the groundwork to form the team this past year with about four Canadians on the team.

They played their first game in Massachusetts and plan the next round in Madison, Wis., as well as other games including one in Toronto.

