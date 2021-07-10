OTTAWA -- Tabletop role-playing games (RPGs) like Dungeons and Dragons are more popular than ever and one Ottawa company is trying to take that experience to the next level, literally.

Ottawa-based MythBerry Studio has created a revolutionary modular tile system that can snap together to create anything the mind desires.

“So far, every single person that has got their hands on it is blown away,” says cofounder, Geoffrey Lockett, who explains the system can be used for any type of tabletop RPG. “It’s a little bit more involved than just having a map drawn, and you're playing out on it.”

“We created one that actually connects together and is structurally sound in a format that allows you to actually lift it up off the table,” adds cofounder Sean Pearson.

The system is a hit with tabletop RPG fans.

Nick Carroll has been a tabletop gamer for more than 20 years

“I’m a huge fan of miniatures for wargaming and board gaming,” says Carroll, who has used the MythBerry system for his own games.

“While I was building, my brain was rolling over and I was like, 'Oh, it would be really cool if this room led into this,” he says. “This could be like a room with a hidden door or a trap door, or I could put something down underneath.”

It's also portable, the designers add.

“This allows me to build it in my office,” says Lockett. “Then, when people come to play, I can just bring it, set it down, and away we go.”

This new perspective in tabletop gaming is also bringing in completely new gamers who might not otherwise try it.

“This allows for people like my wife, who is not a huge gamer, to see something visually that immediately immerses her into the game,” says Pearson.

The tiles are injection molded, strong and durable.

“The more we get support with stuff, the more we will give fantastic tools and ideas and whatever else we can give,” says Pearson. “This is huge passion for us. We’re just having a blast.”



A custom built cube by Nick Carroll using MythBerry tiles.

“Seeing what the creative community can do with this swappable cap system, it’s just going to be mind blowing once it starts getting into more people's hands,” adds Lockett.

Now that Carroll’s tabletop games have this new 3D perspective, he says it would be near impossible to ever go back to the old school way of playing.

“The actual audience are going to create things that this team has not ever imagined would be possible,” says Carroll. “And I think that's the beauty in this.”