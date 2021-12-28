As we count down to the new year, many are still processing the last 365 days, including author Jon Sinden.

"Do you remember the ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal?" said Sinden, as he flips through the pages of his new book, The Hot Mess that was 2021. "It feels like it was so long ago, but that was this year."

Hot Mess is a follow up to The Sh*tstorm that was 2020. Sinden says he was inspired to start a second book when the new U.S. president was being sworn in.

"When Bernie Sanders sat at Joe Biden's inauguration and had those mittens on, I just don't think it got any better," he said. "It was such an amazing meme, it lasted so long and it was so funny, and it had to be in this book."

Some in Ottawa shared what moments stood out for them this year.

"It's hard to believe the Trump riots happened in 2021," said Geoff Graham.

"Squid Game and how popular it got for awhile," added Brad Hewton.

Others are still trying to process the last 365 days.

"I don't know what's inside yet, but I will get home and I will figure out how bad this year really was," said Nancy, who stopped by Sinden's home to pick up her copies.

As for Sinden, it's a waiting game, wondering if 2022 will be better or if he'll be writing a trilogy.

"I am one more book away from a hardcover to say… remember the last three years?" he said.

There are only two places in Ottawa to find this book: at Black Squirrel Books in Old Ottawa South and directly from Sinden's door for a porch-side pickup. Some of the proceeds from the book purchases are going to Shelter Movers Ottawa.