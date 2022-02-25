It’s a program that allows youth to engage in conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion.

On Friday, students from Sacred Heart High School in Stittsville got the chance to hear from some local athletes and their stories.

Courageous Conversations is something that Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group created to discuss issues around racism.

Seven hundred students, including grade 8 student Alina Dazang, got the chance to connect virtually with players from the Ottawa Redblacks.

"I know that in Canada we don’t see a lot of racism and how it’s pushed underneath," says Dazang. "But to have people come up and talk about, I think that’s a really wonderful thing. If you don’t shed light on things that are happening, I know people think that Canada is a very nice country with very nice people and nothing bad ever happens. But you can see that there is still racism here and bad things do go on."

Nate Behar is a wide receiver with the Redblacks. He was one of the panellists who spoke to students about being aware of what is happening around them.

"It’s part of OSEG’s mission. They’ve made E.D.I. a very large priority in the last few years," Behar says. "Those young kids, they’re able to learn. Maybe it’s 'you can’t teach an old dog new tricks' kind of thing but the young pups are ready and they’ve also been shown to be so willing to learn and grow."

Many of the speakers share the same idea, get youth educated so they can make a difference in the future.

"It sounds cliché, but really the youth is what’s going to carry us forward," says Bob Dyce, Ottawa Redblacks special teams coordinator. "It’s very important that we reach the young people and try and help them become allies. And help them find ways that, in their own environment, they can affect and help things going forward in the future."

"Students were shocked,” says Jeanne Van Lankveld, Sacred Heart French teacher. "I definitely heard a lot of gasps while the conversations were being had. They had a captive audience."

Athletes and coaches, sharing stories and life experiences, in and outside the sporting world.

"You can’t really have people not knowing about this and they continue to be mean when they really don’t know stuff like this happens," says Dazang.