Ottawa asks for funding for 42 new paramedics to address hospital offload delays

Ottawa Paramedic Service vehicles parked at a hospital in Ottawa. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Paramedic Service vehicles parked at a hospital in Ottawa. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina