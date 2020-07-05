OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Art Gallery is set to reopen to the public this week, 117 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the popular downtown gallery.

Measures are being put in place to keep visitors and staff healthy and safe during the pandemic, including reserved time slots to visit the gallery.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Art Gallery will open for a special day reserved for all frontline workers. On Thursday, the gallery at 50 Mackenzie King Bridge will open for the public. The new temporary hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Ottawa Art Gallery will continue to be free, but visitors are asked to pre-book a time either by phone or through Eventbrite. The first two hours of every day will be set aside for seniors and immunocompromised visitors.

Visitors are asked to "consider wearing your mask at all times while in the Gallery", and complimentary masks will be provided if you don't have one. The gallery will be cleaned on a 30 minute rotation during visiting hours, and hand sanitizing stations will be available on every floor.

"The last few weeks have been dedicated to ensuring safety and cleaning measures are in place, and we are ready to welcome you back to the art," said Alexandra Badzak, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Art Gallery.