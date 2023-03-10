Ottawa-area MPP deletes TikTok account as Ontario, city of Ottawa ban app on work devices

A view of the TikTok app logo on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) A view of the TikTok app logo on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina