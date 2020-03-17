OTTAWA -- Non-urgent surgeries, procedures and programming have been postponed until further notice at hospitals in the Ottawa area due to COVID-19.

In a joint statement, the hospitals say “as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve locally, Ottawa area hospitals are taking further action to ensure the health and safety of patients, families and our workforce. In-line with guidance from the Ontario Ministry of Health, hospitals in the Ottawa area are taking a planned approach to postpone non-urgent surgeries, procedures and outpatient programming and clinics.”

The hospitals postponing non-urgent surgeries, procedures and programming are The Ottawa Hospital, CHEO, Montfort Hospital, Queensway Carleton Hospital, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Care and Bruyere.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Health asked all hospitals across Ontario to further implement pandemic plans by carefully ramping down elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activity. A statement from the province said the move is needed so “hospitals can preserve capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Ontario.”

Ottawa area hospitals say postponed surgeries, procedures, and outpatient programming and clinics will be selected “on a set of clear criteria to carefully consider the health-care needs or our patients while maintaining their safety."

Hospital staff will notify patients about the postponements.

The statements from the hospitals concludes by saying "reducing activity in operating rooms and other areas of the hospital allows the hospitals to be ready to take on potential COVID-19 cases, as the situation continues to evolve."

On Monday, all the hospitals announced visitor restrictions and other measures to help protect staff, patients and visitors from COVID-19.