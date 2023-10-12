Ottawa-area farm school offering childcare alternative

A family farm in west Ottawa is offering a rural take on childcare.

It's called farm school. It is a hands-on opportunity where kids get to learn about food, where it comes from, and the responsibility of caring for animals.

"When I had children and I asked them, 'Where does an egg come from?' The answer was always the grocery store," Amanda Gillespie, the operator of Limestone Acres Farm School, says.

"So I wanted to expose them to where food really comes from and how to be more self-sufficient and grow and produce your own food."

Gillespie started her farm school in 2018, took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and has picked back up with sessions in September.

She offers half-day sessions three days a week for children ages 2 to 6.

"It's definitely good developmentally," said Pam Watson, whose daughter began attending farm school this fall.

"She's not only learning about agriculture and where our food comes from, what goes into her body, but also the nurturing experience with the animals and the responsibility with the animals is important as well."

Gillespie allows the kids to plant and pick fruits and vegetables in her garden, and feed and pet the many chickens, turkeys, ducks and goats that live on the two-acre farm.

"I think it's important for them to be able to handle the animals and pet the animals and touch the animals so that kind of breaks down some of the fear or reservations that they would have," Gillespie said.

The farm school also offers an alternative form of childcare for families, who may be navigating through limited spaces and high prices at other providers.

Gillespie says she charges $35 per session. Currently there is a waitlist for families to enroll.

"It's definitely something that's desired in the community," she says. "There's definitely a demand for it."

"Instead of the conventional preschool, I just thought it was going to be more fun and grassroots," said Krystal Vieira, whose three-year-old daughter also attends Limestone Acres Farm School.

"Coming to farm school, we've seen her grow into chatting more, and being able to trust another adult who wasn't mom and dad."