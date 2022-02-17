The past two months have been tough for Nick Charbel, owner of Hard Stones Grill.

Now, he's celebrating the fact that his dining room can now go back to full capacity from 50 per cent.

"We can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel," Charbel says. "It will definitely make a big difference for us, going back to full capacity. We can, especially our place, accommodate for large groups."

But Charbel says although he can now fill his dining room, he doesn't expect to hit full capacity anytime soon.

"I don’t think it will be a flip of a switch," Charbel says. "People get into their own routine of working from home and ordering in. But slowly they’re going to break out of this routine and start coming back."

Staff at Hard Stones also looking forward to the benefits a larger crowd brings.

"For me it’s great because we get more business in, that’s how we make our money as servers, through tips," James Karalekas says. "Not just that, it’s just seeing people living their everyday lives."

Other changes include sporting and concert venues moving from a maximum of 500 people to 50 per cent capacity. Movie theatres have also been given the go-ahead to return to 100 per cent capacity, as well as gyms and fitness centres.

Abby Johnson-Bertran is the Divisional Manager for GoodLife Fitness. She says this is a great day for the fitness community.

"We are so excited to be here at 100 per cent capacity. It’s been a long 23 months," Johnson-Bertran says. "We’re just so thrilled to be able to provide more opportunity for our members to have more space for them to get their workouts in, get back on their fitness journey."

Jake Vachon has been working out at GoodLife for years. He says the best part about removing the restrictions is that no one has to wait in line outside if the gym is half full when you show up.

"Sometimes it was a hassle going at 50 per cent."

Now Vachon can show up whenever he wants, knowing that he won't be wasting any time in line.

"You can really time your workouts," Vachon says. "You know you’re really going to be gone for an hour and a half, two hours. You know that you won't have to wait outside and have to plan your day around that instead."

Proof of vaccination is still required to enter gyms and restaurants, but the Ford government says that’s gone March 1.

As far as GoodLife goes, they are still doing everything they can do to keep members safe.

"There’s no distancing rules mandated anymore. We still encourage distancing of course," says Johnson-Bertran. "We still implement distancing with our associates. Continuing to go above and beyond the mandates to keep everyone safe."