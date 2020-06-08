OTTAWA -- Some relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions is coming to Ottawa and eastern Ontario by the end of this week.

Some restrictions on many businesses, including malls, restaurants and hair salons will be lifted starting June 12.

This regional approach comes after weeks of discussion and a change of mind by the premier.

Ottawa Public Health is one of Ontario's 34 public health units that will be permitted to move to Stage 2 of reopening as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

On Twitter, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called it an important step to revitalizing the local economy.

THIS FRIDAY:

Ottawa to move to Stage 2 of provincial reopening.



Thanks to all for your patience over the last three months. This is an important step in getting our local economy back up and running!



Details below. https://t.co/7lKUy79gvO — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 8, 2020

Other eastern Ontario regions that will be permitted to move ahead on June 12 include:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

"Stage 2 will allow people to resume many parts of their daily life," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday. "We're moving forward with a regional approach, an approach that lets us make decisions for specific regions, based on advice from the chief medical officer of health."

Areas in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and the border regions of Windsor-Essex and Lambton, will remain in Stage 1 until at least June 19.

According to the province, businesses and services permitted to reopen with proper health and safety measures in place in regions entering Stage 2 include:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing; and

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.