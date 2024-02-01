Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards move PA Day due to April solar eclipse

Several school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have rescheduled the professional activity day in April due to the total solar eclipse, citing safety concerns when the moon blots out the sun across eastern Canada.

The celestial event that will cover the sun in Ottawa and across eastern Canada is set for April 8, between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., when students will be leaving school for the day.

The expected trajectory of the 2024 solar eclipse. (Photo: eclipse2024.org)

Over the last few weeks, several school boards in the Ottawa area have moved the scheduled April PA Day to Monday, April 8, out of an abundance of caution for students and staff who will be outside.

"Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause damage to one's eyes," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said.

A total solar eclipse sees the moon align perfectly between Earth and the sun, creating "temporary darkness" across parts of the country, the Canadian Space Agency says.

Officials warn that looking directly at the sun without appropriate protection during the total solar eclipse, "can lead to serious problems such as partial or complete loss of eyesight."

The following school boards have moved their PA Day due to the solar eclipse:

OCSB: Ottawa Catholic School Board (April 26 to April 8)

CECCE: Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (April 26 to April 8)

CEPEO: Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (April 26 to April 8)

CSDCEO: Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (April 26 to April 8)

UCDSB: Upper Canada District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

CDSBEO: Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (April 26 to April 8)

RCDSB: Renfrew County District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

RCCDSB: Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

LDSB: Limestone District School Board (April 12 to April 8)

ALCDSB: Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (April 12 to April 8)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has not moved the PA Day in April.

"We are continuing to assess the situation and will be communicating with students, families and staff about April 8th in the coming weeks," an OCDSB spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa last month.

While Ottawa is just outside the path of totality, Belleville and Montreal are in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. The Canadian Space Agency says the solar eclipse will begin in Belleville on April 8 at 3:21 p.m. and last 2 minutes and 4 seconds, while it will begin in Montreal at 3:26 p.m. and last 1 minute and 27 seconds.

"People outside the path of totality will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse, during which the Sun is not hidden in totality."