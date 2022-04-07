Ottawa and eastern Ontario's top docs recommend four things to do to limit COVID-19 transmission

The top public health and medical doctors in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are urging residents to limit close contacts and wear a mask indoors, with COVID-19 levels on the rise across the region.

The medical officers of health for Ottawa, Renfrew County, Eastern Ontario and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County, along with the chiefs of staff at all hospitals are urging people to do four things to protect yourself, your family and the community:

Get vaccinated with all the doses you are eligible for

Limit your close contacts

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces

Stay home if you are sick

"The level of COVID-19 in the Champlain region is on the rise," said the statement from the Champlain Region's health officials.

"The COVID-19 wastewater viral signal is increasing in the region and is at record levels in Ottawa."

Health officials say the test positivity rate across the region is "high and increasing."

Ontario lifted capacity limits in most indoor settings in February, while mask mandates were lifted on March 21.

Several public health experts have said the government lifted masking requirements too soon. Public health officials have continued to encourage people to wear masks indoors.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has said wastewater data shows there is "more COVID-19 in the community than ever" in Ottawa. Etches tells CTV News Ottawa she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.

The letter is signed by Dr. Etches, Renfrew County and District Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman, Eastern Ontario Health Unit's Dr. Paul Roumeliotis and Dr. Paula Stewart of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. The chiefs of staff at all hospitals in Ottawa and across the Champlain region also signed the letter.