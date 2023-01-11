Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded

The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.

"Check your flight status before coming to the airport," the Ottawa airport tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The outage at the Federal Avation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

The Ottawa airport departures page showed a pair of flights to Newark Wednesday morning were delayed, one on Air Canada and one on United Airlines.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted ust bfefore 9 a.m. Wednesday that the FAA determined the safety system affected by the overnight outage was fully restored and the nationwide ground stop would be lifted immediately.