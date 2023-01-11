Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status after U.S. flights grounded

The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.

"Check your flight status before coming to the airport," the Ottawa airport tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The outage at the Federal Avation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA issued a grounding order this morning for all departing aircraft due to a problem with what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

The U.S. regulator lifted the order just before 9 a.m., but the delays and cancellations it caused are expected to ripple through the system.

The Ottawa airport departures page showed a pair of flights to Newark Wednesday morning were delayed, one on Air Canada and one on United Airlines.