OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa airport experiencing delays due to technical issue

    Share

    Ottawa's international airport (YOW) says a technical issue at check-in and baggage drop-off is causing lineups and flight delays on Thursday afternoon.

    The airport authority said on social media just after 2:05 p.m. that check-in processes are being handled manually, which may affect flights.

    In addition, the PA system in the building is out-of-service, requiring staff to make announcements through megaphones.

    In an update at 4:30 p.m., the airport says the technical problem is persisting.

    "The technical issues YOW has been facing persist," the airport said on social media.

    "Unfortunately, this may affect flights. Please check with your carrier before coming to the Airport, and plan extra time if you do."

    The airport did not provide more details on the cause of the issue or when service would be restored.

    Five departing flights were delayed and four were cancelled Thursday afternoon, according to YOW's website, though it is unclear if they are related.

    There were only two delayed departing flights by Thursday evening.

    Arriving flights are relatively unaffected, but there may be delays for passengers claiming luggage.

    CTV News reached out to the Ottawa airport, but did not receive a response.

    Ottawa's airport on Thursday afternoon. Jan. 25, 2024 (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News