Ottawa Airport gets $4M boost from Feds to pave taxiways

The Romeo taxiway is seen in this image provided by the Ottawa Aiport. The Romeo taxiway is seen in this image provided by the Ottawa Aiport.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina