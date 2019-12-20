OTTAWA -- It’s the busiest time of the year at the Ottawa International Airport. Between 15,500 to 16,000 travellers are expected to pass through on Friday, making it the second busiest day of the season.

Airport officials say the busiest period will be between 5 and 6:30 a.m., with a second wave in the late afternoon.

Dec. 23 is expected to be the busiest day of the season at the airport.

Over the holiday season, the airport has decked its halls with local musicians to perform music in the terminal. On Friday, the Renaissance Carolers will perform from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by mariachi band Los Paisanos from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For a full schedule, you can visit the Ottawa Airport website.

The airport is also encouraging passengers to prepare for their trip:

Plan ahead – be aware of airline’s baggage weight limits and other restrictions

Ensure you have proper ID

Pack smart

Give yourself extra time to get to the airport

Check-in online