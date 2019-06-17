

CTV Ottawa





With sunshine in the forecast, Mother nature is finally giving us a week full of warmer days that are closer to seasonal norms. That's just what we need as kids finish their school year and ask, "What are we doing today?'. Almost all area beaches, pools and splash pads have opened and are staffed by lifeguards.

Summer officially starts June 21, also known as Summer Solstice or the longest day of the year with the most daylight and that means the shortest night of the calendar year as well.

At this stage, Petrie Island beach is closed until further notice. Most outdoor pools are also open, depending on the location. Wading pools open June 27 or July 2 depending once again on the location. Beach lifeguards on on duty from noon to 7 p.m. until Sunday, August 25. Splash pads are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health monitors recreational water quality seven days a week and available at OttawaPublicHealth.ca or you can call the City at: 613-580-2424, ext. 13219.

For more information on City of Ottawa programs, go to Ottawa.ca.