Ottawa 67s host 2nd annual 'EmpowHER' Hockey Fest at TD Place Arena

She`s only been part of the game for one year, but 7-year-old Avery Hall has big dreams.

"When I grow up I want to be part of the 67s," she said.

The young hockey player joined other aspiring athletes at TD Place Arena on Saturday alongside members of the Ottawa 67s for the 2nd annual EmpowHer Hockey Fest.

"I was here last year. It's fun for us, we're having a great time and for them, they're having an even better time," said Ottawa 67s defenseman Matthew Mayich.

Girls ages 7 to 13 from all over the city stepped on the ice.

Some are just starting to learn how to play, while others showcased their skills and further developed their game.

"I learned when you stick handle more, it's easier to hold the puck," said young hockey player Amelia Lowe.

Sasha Mussa says she's been playing hockey for over two months now. The drills learned at this session go a long way.

"I just learned how to pass the puck," she said.

Nearly 200 girls took part in the day, rotating between drills on the ice and team building sessions. Joining in on the fun was Professional Women's Hockey League Ottawa's head coach Carla MacLeod.

"I was really good at tag against the Grade 3's and Grade 2's," joked MacLeod.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette also attended for one-on-one training,

"It's always been a lifetime goal for me to help girls fall in love with the game in the same way I have," she said.

"I still remember meeting Olympians at 14-years-old. It transformed my life and made me realize all the possibilities in the game."

For years, girl's hockey programs have been difficult to find. Organizers hope this hockey initiative will be a launching pad to encourage more girls to get on the ice at an early age.