Ottawa 67's host inaugural EmpowHer Hockey Fest

It is not every day you get to meet an Olympic gold medalist or hold the hardware.

"The gold medal that Jill had it was heavy," Katrina Poire said.

A special moment for these young hockey players, who met Canadian hockey player Jill Saulnier.

"It’s an Olympian, it’s like the only chance to meet one," said 9-year-old Leah Blais.

"The best part of winning a gold medial is sharing it with people watching you achieve that," said Saulnier, who joined the EmpowHER Hockey Fest hosted by the Ottawa 67's.

"I almost get emotional seeing a bunch of them skating around, smiling, and enjoying the game. It’s cool. It’s something I never experienced and an honour to inspire the younger generation.”

The EmpowHER Hockey Fest hosted by the 67's is the first of its kind in the Ontario Hockey League.

More than 90 minor hockey players took part in the day, rotating between on-ice, team building and classroom sessions. Local female hockey players and members of the Ottawa 67's led the event.

Girls ages 7 to 13 filled the Arena at TD Place, ready to showcase their skills and further develop their game.

"What do you tell yourself every game?" Aly Antsey asked her daughter Syrah.

"I am brave," said the seven-year-old, who was one of the smallest players out there. But that didn’t intimidate the goalie.

"I think she really wanted to be out here, making big saves. Just seeing that it’s really exciting and you love to see that stuff," said 67's goalie Collin Mackenzie.

"We were reading statistics about drop out rates in sports and girls and it’s high, so I think we have to take the time to encourage them and show them they’re appreciated,” Antsey said.

Those who continue playing the game hope to inspire and grow the next generation of hockey players.

"Visibility is huge," said Jessie Eldridge, who plays in the PWHPA. "In the women’s game, the talent is there, the passion is there, so I think running things like this is all we can do."