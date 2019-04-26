

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa 67’s are stepping away from the ice today to assist with sandbagging efforts in Constance Bay.

About 35 people from the organization, including players, coaches and staff came out to help.

“The city has had our backs all year, especially when it comes to the fan base and support and we knew this could be a start to giving back to the community,” said Austen Keating.

The Ottawa 67's have gone an unprecedented 12-0 through the first three rounds of the OHL playoffs.

Coach André Tourigny said the players have a few days off before the next round of playoffs begin and wanted to get the team out helping their community.

“The guys were so enthusiastic about it, I was full of emotion and very proud of them because being a good hockey player is something but being a good person is something we preach all year,” he said.

The players will get the evening off before returning to the ice to practice Saturday.