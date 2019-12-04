OTTAWA - Public high school teachers are trading lesson plans for picket signs today.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation launched a one-day strike after contract talks with the Ontario Government failed to produce a deal.

Here’s a look at how the one-day strike is impacting public school boards across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

All OCDSB elementary and secondary schools are closed today.

There is no bus transportation.

Renfrew County District School Board:

The Renfrew County District School Board says all district secondary schools and all elementary kindergarten classes (except for Whitney Public School) are closed today.

Upper Canada District School Board:

Classes for students in Grades 9-12 are cancelled.

The Upper Canada District School Board says there will be no classes for students in specialized programs in Grades 7-12, known as ABLE, SDP, Transitions or Foundations programs.

Regular classes for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will proceed as scheduled, even if students in Grade 7 and Grade 8 are in secondary school.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all Catholic Schools will be open today. The board has no employees in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says all Catholic schools in Renfrew will be open today.