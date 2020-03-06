OTTAWA -- Ontario’s public high school teachers will stay in the classroom the week before and the week after March Break, but will ramp-up its work-to-rule campaign next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has announced it will “pause all full withdrawal of service job actions” until March 27.

In a statement, OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said “our intent has always been to minimize the impact our labour actions have on students. With so many student events planned around and during March Break, we feel that a pause in our strike actions in appropriate at this time.”

The OSSTF has held three one-day strikes in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board - Dec. 4, Jan. 15 and Feb. 28. The one-day strikes closed all elementary and secondary schools in the Ottawa public school board.

Starting Monday, OSSSTF members will expand their work to rule campaign in schools and worksites.

OSSTF says members will not:

Provide anything other than a mark and learning skills on any formal or interim report card

Organize/attend group/department/job class meetings at any time

Deliver/organize PD/training seminars or present at PD seminars

Participate in professional Learning Communities

Participate in any aspect of School or Board Improvement Plans

Participate in curriculum or course writing

Accept new teacher-in-charge, or acting VP positions, or provide coverage for absent administrators/managers

File EQAO results

Provide co-op worksite visits outside of the regular instructional day

Be available for emergency call-ins unless paid

Be available to open or close schools outside regular scheduled shift unless paid overtime

The OSSTF launched its work to rule campaign in November. Other job action includes teachers not participating in EQAO preparation or testing, completing Ministry of Education Reports and participating in unpaid staff meetings outside the scheduled school day.