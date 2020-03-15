OTTAWA -- Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group is making sure employees won’t miss a paycheque because of COVID-19.

An OSEG spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that part-time employees with scheduled shifts for Ottawa 67’s games and other events at TD Place that have been cancelled or postponed until the end of March will be paid. The employees include security, concession staff, ticket takers and other staff that would work during events at TD Place.

The Ontario Hockey League has paused the season until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa 67’s had three home games left in the regular season – March 13, March 15 and March 20.

The Glorious Sons concert set for March 28 at TD Place has been rescheduled to a future date.

OSEG says it will reevaluate the policy at the end of the month.