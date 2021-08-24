OTTAWA -- Ornge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition and a third is in serious condition after a collision in the Metcalfe area.

Emergency crews were called to 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just before 4 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Ottawa Fire Services said crews had to extricate the three men trapped inside the car and help make room for the Orgne air ambulance to land. One of the patients was airlifted by Ornge to the trauma centre and the other two were taken by Ottawa paramedics.

Ottawa police say 8th Line Road is closed between Mitch Owens Road and Parkway Road and Parkway Road is closed between 8th Line Road and John Quinn Road for the investigation.

Ottawa paramedics also said they and Ornge responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sixth Line Road and the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway in Dunrobin just before 3 p.m. A woman in her 70s was airlifted by Ornge to the trauma centre in serious condition with head injuries. A second person was assessed at the scene but declined a trip to the hospital.