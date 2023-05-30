Orleans residents concerned about road plan around future LRT station
Residents in Orléans and the local councillor are raising concerns about the updated road design near the new Convent Glen LRT station.
The boulevard has been reduced from four lanes to two, and OC Transpo buses, making station stops, will block traffic from passing.
Michael O'Donnell's home is a two minute walk from the new LRT station along the overpass on Orléans Boulevard, and he worries that the new design will lead to gridlock on an already busy roadway.
"It's just going to create traffic chaos and it's going to create us having to go all the way through that traffic jam and wait," he says. "The old design, to me, was the one to go for. Now you're going to have a conflict of bicycles, pedestrians, buses and vehicles all in that one small area."
O'Donnell refers to the initial road design plan, which also saw the four-lanes of traffic reduced in half, but allowed room for vehicles to pass by buses.
But earlier this year, the City of Ottawa provided a Stage 2 O-Train East Extension update, which included a new design of Orléans Boulevard, and determined that the bus stops about 50 meters from the LRT station were of an 'unfavourable distance'.
Now, the bus will stop in front of the LRT station on both sides, but vehicles will not be able to pass. There will also be cycling lanes on both sides of the street that run between bus stops and pedestrian walkways. The city says the design is aligned with its transportation master plan and plans for future cycling connectivity in the area.
"In respect of safety with the current design, people using the crosswalk, the bus stop, and the passenger pick-up and drop-off zone will cross the cycle tracks," says Michael Morgan, director of Ottawa's rail construction program. "These crossing points will be clearly marked so that pedestrians are aware that they are crossing a cycling facility. People cycling will be required to yield to pedestrians, which will be communicated to people cycling through signage, pavement markings, and other design features."
Morgan says the current design meets city standards for accessibility and safety and aligns with city policies for prioritizing sustainable modes of travel adjacent to rapid transit stations, while still providing an acceptable level of service for motor vehicles.
Councillor Laura Dudas has expressed her concerns about the design to OC Transpo. She declined to speak to CTV News Ottawa on Monday but Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told reporters at a news conference that he has been in contact with her and he is open to reviewing any safety concerns.
"My understanding from city staff is that it follows a model that has been used elsewhere in our city and throughout North America and that the highest standards are being upheld," Sutcliffe said. "And if there are improvements that can be made and city staff are comfortable with those improvements we are certainly open to looking at them."
With buses expected to stop at eight-minute intervals, resident Peter Abercrombie expects significant delays, despite the city's reassurance that traffic impacts 'would be minimal'.
"It will definitely slow traffic down to a crawl, especially with all the services down the street here at the shopping mall," he says, noting many people use the road to cross over to Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard. "But from a bike standpoint and a safety standard, yes, it's probably the best design compared to the original … it's a dangerous road right now without a bike lane."
Morgan says the city is committed to reviewing the councillor's design and safety concerns but adds that while the possibility exists to make modifications to the design of the bridge, it would be likely be expensive, would impact the project schedule, and conflict with the results of previous public consultation efforts.
The eastern extension of Stage 2 of LRT will bring trains from Blair Station to Trim Road. It is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'There's just no one down here anymore': Sports4 moving from downtown, blames lack of foot traffic
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
Singh calls for foreign interference rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief she is being targeted by the Chinese government, as the prime minister granted the NDP's wish to allow more party members to review top-secret intelligence.
Golden Knights reach 2nd Stanley Cup Final after Game 6 win over Stars
William Karlsson, William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault are finally getting another chance in the Stanley Cup Final, after the first one that came so quick for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Caleb Martin helps Heat to 103-84 Game 7 win over Celtics and spot in NBA Finals
Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, and Caleb Martin had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help the eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 on Monday night and advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.
Canadian parliamentarians condemn Uganda's recently passed anti-homosexuality law
Canadian political leaders and parliamentarians are denouncing a new law passed in Uganda that imposes harsh penalties, including the death penalty, for certain cases involving homosexuality.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Strategic city planning can mitigate 'urban heat island' effect, make cities cooler in summer: study
New research from Penn State University found certain factors can contribute to reducing what’s known as the 'urban heat island' effect, and that climate knowledge can contribute to better city planning and design.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Toronto
-
York Catholic District School Board votes against flying the Pride flag in June
The Pride Progress flag will not be flying next month outside the York Catholic Education Centre.
-
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
-
'I wanted to cry': Ontario woman to pay nearly $9,000 in damage to uninsured parked car
An Ontario woman is on the hook for nearly $9,000 in damages after her uninsured car was hit while stored in a parking lot.
Montreal
-
Daycare worker union 'worried' about Quebec's plan to hire staff who complete 90-hour training
The union representing the majority of Quebec's daycare workers is criticizing the government's decision to launch a skimpy 90-hour training program for people who want to be daycare workers but have no prior experience.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First heat wave of the year expected this week in Montreal
Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year on Sunday, and the city could see three more days in the 30s later this week.
-
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
London
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Serious collision sends scooter rider to hospital
The operator of a small motorized scooter was struck by a westbound car at the corner of Queens Avenue and English Street Monday evening.
-
Pet cat dies after garage fire at south London, Ont. home
A smoke detector is credited with saving the life of a resident after a fire broke out at a south London home on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Lagimodiere
Winnipeg police say the driver of a motorcycle is in stable condition after a serious crash that shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
-
WCDSB vacant trustee seat remains empty as board looks for guidance
It was a night of indecision at Waterloo region's catholic school board as trustees went back and forth trying to find the best approach to fill a vacant seat.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
No Calgary daily paper to print Alberta election results Tuesday
One long-time electoral tradition came to an end on election day, when Postmedia announced there would be no printed newspaper announcing the winner in Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't care what people think': Undersized Blades prospect looks forward to proving people wrong
The Blades drafted Benjamin Bowtell in the sixth round of the 2023 Bantam Draft back in April.
-
'Ghost bike' memorial grows where Saskatoon teacher died while cycling
A memorial, featuring bouquets and a "ghost bike" now stands at the intersection where a Saskatoon teacher was killed last week.
-
'This gives people a chance to get to the city': Saskatoon speed rail line concept looking for public support
In a province where there are vast distances between cities and towns, one local group is hoping to get public support for an idea to bridge those gaps with a rail line.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Danielle Smith's UCP holds onto power in Alberta
Danielle Smith is still the premier of Alberta, surviving a vigorous campaign and a tight vote Monday against NDP challenger Rachel Notley.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NDP dominates Edmonton as UCP wins Alberta election
The NDP has been elected or leads in all Edmonton ridings early Tuesday morning after the UCP won a majority government in Alberta late Monday night.
-
Elementary, high school students vote NDP in Student Vote Alberta simulation
Over 170,000 elementary and high school students weighed in on the Alberta election and the NDP had to hope the real voters were listening, because they won the kids' vote.
Vancouver
-
Widow of West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save dog describes desperate struggle in the water
The widow of a man who died trying to save a dog from drowning in West Vancouver is remembering her husband as a brave man with endless compassion.
-
Fraser Health in hot seat: Doctors at 4 hospitals now citing safety concerns
On Monday, Fraser Health provided two senior leaders to address the latest letter outlining risks to patients, allegations of muzzling, and pleas for help from emergency physicians in the health authority's hospitals.
-
BC Trucking Association calls on industry to prioritize safety following overpass crash
The president of the BC Trucking Association is issuing renewed calls for safety after a trailer truck smashed into an overhead pass Monday morning in Langley.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
RCMP at scene of serious collision near Weyburn, Sask.
Weyburn and Fillmore RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13 about 16 kilometres east of Weyburn.
-
1 Sask. resident dead, 1 seriously injured in North Dakota motorcycle crash
One person from Estevan, Sask. is dead and another is seriously injured following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on May 28 near Fortuna, North Dakota.