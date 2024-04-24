Orleans Pickleball Festival launches June 16, here's what you need to know

The capital is set to have its own pickleball festival this summer in an effort to support Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Ottawa (BBBSO).

The Orléans Pickleball Festival will kick off at the Orléans Tennis and Pickleball Club on June 16, said BBBSO -- who’s hosting the event -- in a news release on Wednesday.

"We’re really excited to be launching this expanded event after the success of our standalone tournament last year,” said Susan Ingram, executive director of BBBSO. “Celebrating the sport that so many people love while supporting youth will make for an amazing festival.”

There are two pickleball tournaments in the festival – a competitive one for active players, and another one for beginners, including families, and corporate team members. During the event, there will be food trucks and a designated kid’s zone, reads the release.

While BBBSO helps local youth through responding to a wide range of their needs, it relies on special events and festivals to raise awareness and funds with the residents in Ottawa.

“Every day, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa plays a critical role in the lives of kids throughout the city,” said Kris Gordon of Ken Gordon Holdings, the presenting sponsor of the festival. “They’re changing lives and we can’t wait to celebrate that impact with everyone in June. See you on the court!”