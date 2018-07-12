

A 43-year-old Orléans man is facing charges in connection to an alleged hit and run on the Gatineau River on Canada Day.

Casey Delaney, 26, of Ottawa was injured when she was hit by a personal watercraft on Sunday, July 1. Friends reported last week that Delaney was placed in a medically induced coma.

Quebec Provincial Police say on July 1, a group of people were on an inflatable island on the Gatineau River near Bouchette, QC, when two men approached on their personal watercraft.

Police say the men tried to splash the group using the watercraft, but Delaney was hit.

The operators of the personal watercraft fled the scene.

Police say the Orléans man was arrested on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court today to face charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, hit and run causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The name of the accused has not been released.