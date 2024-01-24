Organizers hoping weather cooperates for 46th Winterlude Festival

The 46th season of the Winterlude festival begins next week and organizers are hopeful that the weather cooperates.

"We’ve got all of our fingers and toes crossed that the canal will be open. Obviously, the canal is an iconic piece that people identify with Winterlude," said Melanie Brault, director of capital celebrations with Canadian Heritage.

This year, the canal is set to host the capital’s first Pride ice parade and the Ice Dragon Boat festival, which was cancelled last year when the Skateway didn’t open for the first time in its history.

"We’re all looking at the weather and hoping for the best and looking forward to getting everyone down here. We have a lot of tourism coming into downtown, including people from Pakistan, the U.S. and Europe,” said Ice Dragon Boat festival CEO John Brooman.

The uncertain forecast is forcing the Pride parade to make contingency plans.

"There will still be an event and it will still place on ice. We are just finalizing locations for this," said Callie Metler, executive director of Capital Pride.

Winterlude organizers say there will be more indoor events than ever before.

"A lot of our partners like the Museum of History for instance, will be hosting a mini powwow or the National Arts Centre, which has a host of indoor activities, means that Winterlude will go forward regardless of the weather," said Brault.

Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier park is returning with snow tubing, obstacle courses and a breakdance battle.

Also new this year, a light show which will be projected on the Montcalm Street Bridge. It is hosted by the Embassy of France and the City of Gatineau to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Gustave Eiffel’s death.

With more than 200 activities planned, the festival is hoping the comeback is greater than the setback.

"Keep that cold coming and keep that ice being built. We’re hoping for the best," said Brooman.