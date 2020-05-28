OTTAWA -- Arson unit investigates fire that destroyed several vehicles

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating after a fire destroyed several vehicles in a yard off Leitrim Road.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Leitrim Road just after 5 a.m.

A spokesperson with Ottawa Fire says when crews arrived several vehicles were on fire, but no structures were involved.

Ottawa Police say the investigation is ongoing.