OPP warns of suspicious person visiting farms in Renfrew County
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 3:06PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Farmers in Renfrew County are being warned of a suspicious person visiting local farms in the area.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have received reports of an individual acting suspiciously in the area.
"This individual has potentially been removing hay and other items from local farms and fields," said in the OPP in a statement.
The Renfrew OPP would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.