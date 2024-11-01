OPP warning residents of calls claiming to be with police agency asking for donations

Ontario Provincial Police are warning of a fraudster asking for money over the phone while claiming to be affiliated with the police.

Police say they received calls in the Long Sault area reporting an individual has been calling to raise money for underprivileged families, while pretending to be with a police service, without naming which one.

Officers say they are not aware of any police services calling residents to raise funds in the area.

"The individual spoke English very clearly with no accent. The person hangs up when challenged or gets a 'no,'" the OPP warned on X.

While police support local food banks every year, they do not call residents asking for donations, the OPP adds.

Residents are asked to report such calls to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.