OPP warn of snow removal scam in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in the Hawkesbury area about a reported snow removal scam in the area.

Eastern Ontario was blanketed with its first big blast of snow on Monday, but some people who paid deposit fees for snow removal services now say they've been defrauded.

OPP said in a news release Tuesday that several people in East Hawkesbury and Vankleek Hill are out between $200 and $400 each. Police referred to this as an "active scam" involving "an individual pretending to offer snow removal services."

Police also warned residents to not give out personal information over the phone.

Officers are working on leads, police said, and anyone with information or who may have fallen victim to this alleged scam is asked to contact Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).